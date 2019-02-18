Lush’s new personalised range has WON Mother’s Day gift goals

Lush is back, and better than ever for Mother's Day 2019.

Fresh from their Valentine's Day success; they're introducing gifts for your lovely mum with personalised messages included, for the perfect expression of your appreciation.

The cruelty-free, eco-friendly company are introducing an extensive and colourful collection of bath bombs with notes hidden in the bath bombs, little scrolls of love delivered straight to your mum.

Lush are asking their customers to change the way they convey their love, and we are SO on board;

"You can tell your loved one how you feel by removing the scroll and writing a message in one these personalised bath bombs. They’ll discover your note as they take a well-deserved soak," their website reads.

They've got jasmine, chamomile, iris and Marigold flower bath bombs, at €7.95 each. As the bombs fizz away, the flower pattern gradually rises to the surface and expands, creating a gorgeous spectacle.

Next on offer are their Madame President and Incredible Mum bath bombs; we're floored by these.

Their Madame President products are priced at 6.50 each, and are formed petit-grain oil, grapefruit and cornstarch for soft skin, antiseptic properties and calm vibes. According to Lush; "No matter what you stand for, rest assured that you run the world."

We like the sound of that. The Incredible Mum bath bomb is priced at €5.95, and is created for being there when nobody else is, and knowing the right time to appear with chocolate;

"When she feels stretched thin, why not treat her to a hot bath of mood-brightening bergamot and ylang ylang oils. A splash of orange flower absolute will have her raring to go and back to full power in no time."

Their butterfly bath bombs are captivating with their colourful patterns and luscious scents; we want them ALL for our mums and ourselves too. Self-care, and all of that…

Priced at €6.50 each, Lush have Wild Butterfly, Rose Butterfly, and Lemon Butterfly bath bombs on offer. and each one smells like pure joy.

A cocktail of soothing and uplifting oils will make your mum's bath experience her best yet; allow her to cocoon herself in a sweet and fruity experience of indulgence;

"As this butterfly-shaped bath bomb floats on the water, shimmery orange and yellow tones combine and fizz, surrounding you in scents of citrusy sweet wild orange oil and herbaceous olive leaf absolute."

As if this wasn't enough beautiful-smelling perfection, Lush have also procured MORE luxurious treats;

More Tea and Sympathy bath bomb (€9.95), Floating Flower bath bomb (€7.95) and GrlPwr bubble badge (€7.95), Strawberry Hill shower bomb €2.95, Mamma Mia shower scrub (€14.95), Hunny Bear massage bar (€7.95), and Raspberry Milkshake soap (€9.95).

After long days of running the world, these gorgeous items are the LEAST your mum deserves. Soothing fizz and foam will give your mum a fragranced cleanse like never before.

If all of those stunning purchases haven't solidified your faith in Lush, why not create your own gift using one of their limited edition Mother's Day knot wraps.

They're basically a piece of ornately decorated fabric which replaces disposable wrapping paper or a carrier bag, so you're saving the environment and your Mother's Day gift guide.

Inspired by furoshiki, an ancient Japanese tradition which uses techniques akin to origami, you can literally wrap pretty much anything regardless of shape or size.

Just pick out a product (or 10) that you love, and choose a Knot Wrap in store or online, ranging between €5.50 and €6.75 and made from recycled PET plastic. Simply gorgeous.

If you're prepared to give your mum the all-time Lush experience, the gift packages are NEXT LEVEL amazing.

Consider them chocolate box-style gifts full of treats for the sole purpose of pampering.

The floral designs are printed on 100 percent recycled cardboard and inspired by coral; the indulgent products inside are ready for restful soaks.

Ranging from €17.95 to €64.95 depending on your budget, there's something for everyone in each special set.

These fresh and fruity eco-friendly beauty products will have your mum in the best mood she's ever been in, all thanks to you. Lush, of course, can take some of the credit. We heart them.

The Lush Mother's Day collection is now available online and in Lush stores nationwide as of last Friday, February 15.

Go forth and purchase, but don't forget to buy something for yourself too….*winks*