Love Island stars Yewande and George swap flirty messages

Well, well, well; what do we have here? A possible new flame? Give us the content we deserve.

Love Island fans are positive that Yewande Biala and George Rains are secretly dating after spotting flirty messages on each other's social media.

The pair have regularly been commenting regularly on each other's Instagram posts with suggestive replies, and we're gagging for the romance to blossom.

Image: Instagram/@yewande_biala

The 23-year-old Irish scientist posted a stunning picture of herself in a white skirt and black leggings, captioning the shot; "Where's your favourite place to go for brunch?"

22-year-old Essex builder George replied: "Whereever you are", even adding side-eye emoji. We all know what that means…

Yewande used the same emoji when she commented on a picture of George two days ago, posing next to a river in Cambridge. We see repetition, we see flirtatious banter, we see LOVE.

Image: Instagram/@georgerainsofficial

The pair never actually met on the show, as Yewande was dumped before the Casa Amor segment happened, which featured George. He later coupled up with Lucie but the pair never clicked.

Iain Stirling, the ITV show's commentator, made sure to make fun of George's silent demeanor and penchant for talking about snacks.

Image: Instagram/@yewande_biala

George has even left flame emojis underneath Yewande's photos, which sent fans into an absolute frenzy.

"Go for it," posted one Instagram fan. "Secure it period," added another."So are y'll dating orrrrr-." asked a third. ANSWER us, Yewande. We know you want to.

The Irish beauty had a rough time in the villa, coupling up with Danny Williams who later dumped her for Arabella Chi, who was dumped just two days later. He's now smitten with Jourdan Riane, but is it showmance? Probably. The point is: Yewande Biala deserves love.

Feature image: Instagram/@yewande_biala/@georgerainsofficial