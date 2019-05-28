Love Island reveals the full cast heading to the villa for season 5

It's that time of the year again…the point in the summer where you become absolutely glued to Love Island and obsessive over these reality TV relationships that are most likely staged.

The hit show is back for its fifth season, and its set to become the biggest event of the summer. It succeeds in garnering a huge fanbase who follow the originals like the plague.

We've been dying to see who this years' group of contestants are, and Love Island have finally released their full cast. They're as attention-loving as ever;

Let's DO THIS! It's time to crack on with a brand new bunch of singles and watch them graft their way through summer… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tbD9MFZ4s0 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 27, 2019

This year has already seen controversy surrounding the show itself, as two former contestants have died by suicide and other participants have criticised the show for not supporting them after they left the villa.

The islanders find themselves instantly famous after the series airs, and they become the subject of intense media scrutiny and social media conversations.

The show has now said it will provide therapy sessions for the contestants, and will take more care over their mental health. So who are these brand new faces entering the luxury Mallorcan villa?

Host Caroline Flack will once again welcome the contestants to their Spanish paradise, and Iain Stirling will continue his hilarious duties as the show narrator.

The Islanders must couple up to secure their their place in the villa, and the singletons are at risk of being dumped from the villa. Loyalties will be tested, no doubt, with some unexpected twists on the way.

They're kicking season five off with seven guys and five ladies, so one of those boys will have to graft their ass off to save themselves. The public will once again decide their favourite couple, who walk away with a huge cash prize.

Who is this years' Irish interest? 23-year-old Dubliner Yewanda Biala, who is also a scientist.

Image: Instagram/@loveisland

Next up, it's Lucie Donlan. 21-year-old Lucie is a surfer from Newquay…will she catch waves or catch a boyfriend?

Image: Instagram/@loveisland

The third lady entering the villa is 28-year-old Anna Vakil, a pharmacist from London.

Image: Instagram/@loveisland

Girl #4: Amber Gill. The 21-year-old beauty therapist from Newcastle is used to getting what she wants, and is big on the Geordie party scene.

Image: Instagram/@loveisland

Last but not least for the ladies: Amy Hart. The 26-year-old is from Worthing, Essex, and works as am air hostess and cabin crew manager

Image: Instagram/@loveisland

First up for the boys (they're quite the cocky bunch) is Tommy Fury. The 20-year-old boxer from Manchester is Tyson Fury's younger bro, and rates himself as a 10.

Image: Instagram/@loveisland

Secondly, 22-year-old Joe Garratt from South East London. Joe works as a catering company owner, and those curls are going to get the ladies going.

Image: Instagram/@loveisland

The third boy on the list is Anton Danyluk. The 24-year old is a gym owner from Airdrie, Scotland.

Image: Instagram/@loveisland

Fourth on the list is a firefighter, Michael Griffiths. The Scouser from Liverpool is 27-years-old, and calls himself a hero.

Image: Instagram/@loveisland

Number five for the lads is Callum MacLeod. He's a 28-years-old aircraft engineer from South Wales.

Image: Instagram/@loveisland

We can't forget about Curtis Pritchard, brother of Dancing With The Stars' AJ Pritchard. He's 23 from Shropshire, and is a ballroom and Latin dancer.

He's already used to being on reality television, which is an advantage, but can he waltz his way to victory?

Image: Instagram/@loveisland

Last but not least: 20-year-old Sherif Lanre from London. Lanre works as both a chef and semi-pro rugby player…we love versatility.

Image: Instagram/@loveisland

Love Island returns to Virgin Media Two on Monday June 3 (only six days away) and an experience like no other awaits the brand-new influx of contestants looking for love.

Feature image: Instagram/@loveisland