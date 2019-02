In case anyone has yet to hear the latest serving of scalding hot Kardashian tea, Jordyn Woods will be giving her first interview since the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian's ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

She has maintained a silence since rumours began of her apparent hook up with the father of Khloe's baby, True, but now the model has sat down with family friend Jada Pinkett Smith to record an episode of her Red Table Talk Podcast.

The interview will recount her story of the night in question, and is set to be quite the wild ride;

It was recorded yesterday, and a source has told TMZ that Jada's goal with the podcast was to "to create a healing between Jordyn and Khloe." We'll see if that one works out for ya Jada…

As a close friend of the Kardashian family and an extra on their reality show, the model has signed Non-Disclosure Agreements to maintain her relationship with the famous family, so she can't speak her mind completely.

The episode will air on the Red Table Talk Facebook page on Friday, but now Khloe has begun liking posts on Twitter surrounding the news:

i really don’t understand the point of this. there’s no way she can justify what she did https://t.co/trPysrhMwF — lydia (@aussiedashdoll) February 27, 2019

A fan maintains that there's nothing Jordyn can say to repair the bond between herself and Khloe, who is her best friend Kylie Jenner's older sister.

Judging by that Twitter like, Khloe is still pretty mad and forgiveness isn't exactly on her mind at the moment.

She slept with Khloé's baby daddy, and they havent even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault? Jordyn smeared her OWN name! https://t.co/NmRzJrwDh1 — Jake (@thejakekardash) February 27, 2019

The second tweet defends the Kardashians and claims that they have never smeared Jordyn's name publicly, despite the rumours.

Khloe liked the post, showing her agreement with the fact that neither herself nor her family members have actually said Jordyn's name at all since the scandal has emerged, only unfollowed her on social media.

This was a reply to another Twitter statement referencing Jordyn Woods' friendship with the Smith family;

"Her and her family are REAL cool with the Smith’s so I really want them to paint her in a good light. The Kardashian’s are obviously smearing her name for ratings, but Jordyn deserves a win!"

Fans are concerned that Jada Pinkett Smith will paint Jordyn in a better light than she supposedly deserves, but we'll have to wait and see when the episode airs this Friday.

We suspect Jada will try to have a balanced discussion, as she always does on her talk show. We're getting the popcorn ready in preparation, it's going to be JUICY viewing.

Feature image: Instagram/@khloekardashian