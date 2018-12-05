Kevin Hart announced as host of the 2019 Academy Awards

Kevin Hart has officially confirmed that he will be hosting the esteemed Oscars awards next year, saying that it's time "to rise to the occasion."

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on February 24, with nominations are set for January 22, and the internet has been rife with guesses over who the next host would be.

The Academy and Hart both confirmed on social media that it was time for the comedian to take up the mantle, after he previously said that he would get the gig in due time; "it will happen when it’s supposed to.”

Looks like that time is now, Kevin.

Writing on his Instagram, the comedy veteran wrote;

“For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian…"

He continued; “I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars.”

The Academy were quick to confirm it through their Twitter;

"I'm so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the #Oscars." – @KevinHart4real So are we. pic.twitter.com/DzZaKpdnYW — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 5, 2018

Hart described exactly how much the experience means to him, despite The Hollywood Reporter describing it as the least wanted gig in town;

"I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time … To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced this stage is unbelievable," Hart wrote.

"I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now."

Veteran producer Donna Gigliotti and Hollywood director Glenn Weiss have also been named as co-producers for this year's ceremony on ABC.

Academy president John Bailey and CEO Dawn Hudson along with the new producing team have pledged to shorten the show in the face of dropping ratings.

Hart, as one of the Hollywood’s top comedians and comedic actors, could be important for broadening their reach; especially after the race controversy which has taken hold over the coveted award ceremony.

The Oscars have been hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the last two years, and produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd.

One thing is certain, Hart will be putting everything he has to give the audience the best time possible; "I will be sure to make sure this years Oscars are a special one."