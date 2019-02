Jennifer Lawrence has been absolutely loved UP with art dealer Cooke Maroney for almost a year, and her publicist announced the pair's engagement earlier this month.

We're delighted for the 28-year-old Oscar winning actress, but we're really just DYING to see the ring. J-Law has been photographed with it multiple times since the proposal, but today is the first time a high-resolution snap has been taken of the ring.

From grainy, distance pictures to a crystal clear image, we have Dior to thank for it. Lawrence was announced as the face of the brand seven years ago, and she appeared at their Paris Fashion Week show today sporting the dazzling rock on her finger.

The actress attended the Fall/Winter 2019 Dior presentation alongside famous faces like Cara Delevigne and Karlie Kloss, and showed off her new accessory.

Maroney's ring is minimal in design, with a large emerald-cut diamond hanging off the platinum band. It's arguably a more modern take on a classic combo, as the stone isnit centred on the band.

Lawrence wore the ring with a tailored A-line short dress and plaid heels for the event, and the ring is speculated to cost around $200,000. It's roughly four to five carats, so Maroney didn't come to play.

Andrew Fox, President of SuperJeweler.com, gave ELLE the lowest carat estimate for the engagement ring;

"Jennifer's ring, which is surprisingly modest, appears to be a three-to-four carat emerald shape diamond," he said. "While I'm certain that it's of very fine colour and clarity, Cooke Maroney most likely paid over $200,000." WOWZA.

She was first spotted wearing it while the couple were on a date in New York City at Raoul's in early February. "It was a giant rock," as a witness quoted at the time. "They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable.” I mean, it's huge, so it's hard not to notice.

Lawrence was previously in relationships with Nicholas Hoult, Chris Martin and Mother! director Darren Aonofsky. This is her first engagement, but Lawrence opened up about marriage to Vogue in 2015;

"I can't wait to be married. I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f*ck it up."

When asked about bridesmaids by Vanity Fair in 2016, interestingly she said; "Weddings rock, but… there needs to be a bridesmaids' union. It's horrendous… If I do ever get married, I don't think I will have bridesmaids. How can I rank my friends?"

We can't WAIT for this wedding, it's sure to be a big celebrity bash with many a famous face.

Feature image: Instagram/@parismatch_celebrity