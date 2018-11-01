‘I’m very proud’: Ellie Brown gushes over rumoured bf Joey Essex

It looks like Love Island star Ellie Brown has moved on from millionaire boyfriend Charlie with another reality star.

The 20-year-old was spotted getting pretty cosy with The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex.

Ellie took to Instagram to post quite the sweet video of the pair. She turned up to support her rumoured boyfriend after he took part in a spooky Halloween challenge.

She shared a video of her and Joey cuddling with her Instagram followers.

“Absolutely smashed it – I'm very proud" Ellie gushed before sharing a kiss with the TOWIE star.

Fans have been swooning over the duo ever since Ellie posted the video last night.

“Ellie Brown & Joey Essex are seeing each other? Night made what a cute couple,” one wrote.

Another added: “When you see Ellie Brown and Joey Essex insta-kiss. Every princess needs to kiss a few frogs to find there prince and hopefully, this is your babe #majorcutecouple.”

A source close to the pair told The Sun that they connected the second they met earlier in October.

“They met for the first time there on Wednesday and immediately hit it off drinking and partying into the early hours."

Ellie and fellow Love Island star Charlie Brake ended their relationship in September. Fans have been rallying around Ellie since their break-up so there’s no doubt they’ll be thrilled to see her so happy with Joey Essex.

The duo have yet to comment on whether they’re together or not but fans have already started shipping ‘Jellie’ so here’s hoping they are.