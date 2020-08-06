‘I was terrified’: Katy Perry on overcoming her fear of motherhood

Katy Perry and her fiance, Hollywood actor, Orlando Bloom, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby girl, with Katy’s due date just around the corner. However, motherhood wasn’t always something that Katy looked forward to, she revealed in an interview with People magazine.

“I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don't know how I'm ever gonna do that. That's crazy. I can barely take care of myself!” Katy admitted.

It was during this time that Katy’s mental health was deteriorating, and she was in a deep depression. The 35-year-old explained, “It's been two-and-a-half years of trying to find my footing. It's so easy for me to work, work, work and avoid, but I had to go on a mental and spiritual journey.” To do this, Katy underwent the Hoffman Process. This week-long, personal-development retreat helped Katy to dig into negative behaviours.

“It changed my life, and it's changed Orlando's life and many of my friends' lives. It helped me re-wire how I think about myself and the habits and patterns of why I do something. It's just given me a lot more freedom,” said Katy, who’s no longer afraid to become a mother.

When it came to Katy and Orlando’s parenting techniques though, the pop star was pretty sure who will get to be good-cop and who’s going to be bad-cop. “Orlando's gonna be the good cop and I'm gonna be the bad cop. I already know it! I'm the three F's. I'm fun, firm but fair. That's how I roll,” she conceded.

Katy and Orlando revealed they were expecting a baby girl in April. Perry posted a photo of Bloom's face covered in pink icing to announce the big news. She simply captioned the photo: “It’s a girl.” She also tagged the location as ‘Girls Run The World’.

This is the couple’s first child together. Orlando is already a dad to nine-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.