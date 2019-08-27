Gabby Allen in tears after cheating ex-boyfriend sends her roses

Gabby Allen hasn't had it easy over the last month, confirming that she has broken up with her boyfriend Myles Stephenson after she caught him sending flirty DMs to other women.

The 26-year-old was spotted crying while walking down the street yesterday afternoon after receiving a huge bunch of apology red roses from the 27-year-old Rak-Su singer.

The former Love Island star gave the flowers to a shopkeeper rather than keep them, determined not to take Myles back after his treatment of her.

Dressed casually in a khaki crop top and denim shorts that she'd left unbuttoned, the blonde beauty looked downcast as she walked down the street with her friend in North London.

Photos have appeared in The Sun and The Mirror of her tears, but it's an invasion of privacy to show them. Would paparazzi maybe leave a crying woman alone?!

A source told The Sun : "Myles sent Gabby a big bunch of roses but she wasn't impressed. It was too little too late so she decided to get rid of them.

"She left them outside a corner shop for someone else to take – she doesn't want any reminder of him around."

Gabby confirmed the break-up over the weekend, saying that the rumours that she'd caught him sexting other women were true.

She said in a statement on Instagram : "The news paper articles are true. I am no longer in a relationship. I hope you have all had a better week than me.

"If anyone else has anything they need to tell me, please do x." Gabby and Myles started dating last September and were inseparable at first, moving in together within months.

Friends say that Gabby had begun to grow suspicious of Myles' behaviour in recent months after he'd moved into her North London flat.

The singer, who won X Factor in 2016, is reported to have moved back in with his mum to give Gabby space. What a gent.

Gabby's Love Island ex-flame Marcel Somerville also cheated on her after they came out of the villa, so her luck with men is pretty woeful. These f*ckboys, we need a purge to get rid of them.

Feature image: Instagram/@ninablu.fashion@gabbydawnallen