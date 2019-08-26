Don’t want no scrubs: The best Electric Picnic beauty must-haves

Well, well, well. The time has finally arrived for the return of Ireland's biggest music festival; Electric Picnic.

With some unbelievable headline acts such as The 1975, Billie Eilish, Florence and the Machine, The Strokes, Dermot Kennedy, Christine and the Queens and Freya Ridings, you can expect for your mind to be blown on numerous occasions in front of the Main Stage.

With festival season comes the prospect of camping for three full days in questionable Irish weather (rain is forecasted, are we shocked?), we've decided to put together a list of the best beauty products for the experience.

You'll need a tent, about a 52 pack of cans, maybe a 70cl of Smirnoff, rain ponchos, a bucket hat and a bum-bag, but what about your makeup bag? And your skincare routine?

Look no further, we've got it all sorted:

1. Misslyn's Desert Fire collection, from €5.95

The Misslyn 'Desert Fire' collection echoes the rich colours of the desert and creates a unique atmosphere with earthy shades and a mixture of matte and shiny tones for your eyes.

The Desert Night Metallic Eyeshadow Palette is only €12.95, and combines on-trend metallics with matte shades in 12 beautiful colours. The colour crush lipstick is a bold red shade, and costs just €7.95.

Don't forget your True Colour Eyeshadow Base for €5.95 to start off your eye makeup routine. Find the whole 'Desert Fire' collection in Penneys stores now and on Beauty Bay.

2. EcoStardust biodegradable glitter

Many festivals are now only accepting glitter which is biodegradable, considering the amount of plastic engrained in the substance and how much of it is spread around events like EP.

EcoStardust is just one of the gorgeous brands creating glitter which won't harm the planet as a result of you dancing your heart out to The 1975's The Sound.

Shop the colourful collections on their website, or on ASOS.

3. Fuschia's 'GlamHer' van to save the day

The legends that are Fuschia makeup are bringing their 'GlamHer' van to Electric Picnic to provide festival looks for anyone and everyone. We stan a gang of queens in that van.

The van will be down to greet all of your festival glitter needs at Electric Picnic, with the Fuschia Pro Team are attending in full force to kit you out in full festival makeup, a bath of glitter, body art and hair braiding.

Take the pain of that hungover morning tent rut and book yourself in to let Fuschia give you a 1990s-era iconic makeover.

4. Riemann P20 suncream, between €20 and €30

As somebody who got absolutely CHARGRILLED to lobster level last year at EP, you don't want to risk getting burned if the sun magically appears. Our poor Irish skin can take it,

P20 products provides seriously reliable suncare for up to 10 hours, so you can go from music act to music act without compromising your performance.

This durability means that, even if you have very sensitive skin, you can enjoy the peace of mind you deserve when spending time in the sun. It offers UVB protection as well as very high UVA protection, thank the Lord.

Grab your set of P20 suncreams at leading pharmacies, Dunnes Stores, Penneys and airports nationwide so you won't turn into a meme of the classic sunburnt eejit.

5. L'Oréal Paris bambi eyes mascara, €14.95

L'Oréal Paris are seriously reviving that Twiggy era look, serving complete doe-eyed fierceness like there's no tomorrow.

The short bristles grip the lashes in an exaggerated curl, and the long bristles elongate from root to tip for noticeably long lashes.

Available nationwide for just €14.95, we're sold on that false lash Bambi Eye mascara vibe. You'll be making eyes with everyone in the festival tents, they won't know what hit 'em.

6. KISS iEnvy lashes in Premium, €3.50

If you're gasping for gorgeous, lightweight, natural lashes then look no further than KISS iEnvy at Penneys.

Their Premium lashes fit perfectly with the texture of your own lashes as well as being easily pliable and quick to apply.

Adhesive glue is included in the set, and you'll be amazed at the price; €3.50. Is this real life, or is this just fantasy? We'll take the lot.

7. Nivea's MicellAIR Professional Make Up Remover, from €4.99 to €6.99.

Of course, you can't have a festival makeup routine without planning for makeup removal, now can you? Luckily for us, Nivea's MicellAIR Professional range has us covered. Or, uncovered?

Formulated with a combination of MicellAIR complex, dry oil and black tea extract, it works like a magnet to effectively lift long-lasting and stubborn waterproof makeup from your face and eyes, leaving zero percent greasy residue, so your skin looks clean and healthy.

It's an absolute essential for your festival bag, and don't even THINK about going to sleep with your makeup on. I don't care how gargled you are from the cans, take it off. No excuses.

The MicellAIR Professional Eye Makeup Remover comes in at just €5,49, the MicellAIR remover wipes are €4.99 and the MicellAIR Professional Makeup Remover is €6.99 from pharmacies nationwide.

8. SOSU by Suzanne Jackson x Keilidh 'Urban Bible': 16 Shade Eyeshadow Palette, €24.95

For a festival where you can't exactly bring the contents of your entire room to, it's important that you bring small, compact palettes with a decent range of colours. Enter the SOSU by Suzanne Jackson x Keilidh MUA Urban Bible palette, isn't she a beaut?

Keilidh MUA describes the palette as her two make up personas, Grunge Vs Insta Fun;

“I continuously struggle to find that one palette that I can take anywhere which contains all of my favourite eyeshadow shades. My ultimate goal was to create a palette that would inspire everyone to play with colour and get creative. Release your inner freak.” We will indeed, gal.

At only €24.95, you'd be mad to miss it. We have our eyes on those two purple shades, 'Freedom' and 'Myth' for our own looks.

9. Bellamianta 'Flawless Filter Body Makeup', €22 (£19.99)

I mean, if it's good enough for Maura Higgins then it's probably good enough for us. We aren't Love Island royalty but we still deserve a glowing golden tan for the biggest music festival in the Irish calendar.

Bellamianta have released their 'Flawless Filter Body Makeup', and it's absolutely brilliant. Seamlessly smoothing imperfections, pores, stretch marks, blemishes and evening out skin tone, it's a beauty must-have for any day of the year.

The quick-drying, full-coverage formula is available in two shades; light/medium & medium/dark and can be used on both the face and body. Check out the products on their website here.

10. Dr Bronner's lavender hand sanitiser, €5.35

With festivals come germs, and lots ot them. We all need some hand sanitiser for those traumatising trips to the portaloos, but investing in an organic one can be great for your skin.

It also almost ensures that none of the irritants and harmful chemicals are present, which is a bonus. Dr Bronner's organic hand sanitiser kills germs using only organic ethyl alcohol, water, organic lavender oil, and organic glycerin.

It's just as effective as conventional hand sanitisers, but uses none of the same chemicals. It's perfect for using on the go at a festival, keep it in your bum bag at all times. Why not sanitise with a healthy conscience.

Available from The Health Store for €5.35.

11. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless foundation, €40

There's a reason why this product has a months-long waiting list: it's a total goddess product and it gets results. Charlotte's new innovation foundation is the secret to poreless-looking, flawless complexion with a weightless, full-coverage formula and natural matte finish.

The foundation comes in 44 flawless shades after Charlotte used her colour artistry to make a formula to seamlessly balance your unique skin undertones and optimise your overtones. Charlotte Tilbury is the first colour cosmetics brand to use ground-breaking Magic Replexium to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

it's sweat proof, humidity-proof, waterproof and transfer-resistant, what's not to love? Pack it in your bag and you'll be glowing all day. Grab your shade from Charlotte Tilbury's website here.

12. Glossier 'Balm Dot Com' universal skin salve, €12 each or €75 for the full set

Glossier are a cult beauty brand and once we tried one of their products, we just lost control of ourselves and became overwhelmingly addicted. Just one product can be the gateway into one of the greatest skincare brands in town, and their balm dot com skin salve is a fan favourite.

The hydrating, multipurpose lip balms and skin salves are packed with antioxidants and natural emollients to nourish dry, chafed skin. The dense, waxy texture stays in place to seal in moisture. You can choose the Original, or pick from seven mood-enhancing flavors:

Birthday (a subtle shimmer), Rose (a barely-there pink tint), Cherry (a sheer red tint), Mint, Coconut, Mango (a translucent coral tint), and Berry (a sheer berry tint) are all available for €12 each or €75 for the full set. Run, Forest, Run. Check out their website for the heaven of festival skincare options.

13. essence 'Lip Saviours' collection, all less than €4

You didn't think we'd forget lip care, did you? Of course not. You can't head to a glamorous festival without at least looking out for some great lipsticks, lip glosses, lip balms and lip liners. Where would a gal get all of them in the one go? essence cosmetics, that's where.

The queens over at essence have created 52 amazing lip products in a 'Lip Saviours' collection, and we can't thank them enough. You may need to sit down after we tell you this, but the entire collection is available for UNDER €4. Yes, you read that right. We're shaken at that bargain.

They've got 18 lipsticks, 14 lip glosses, 13 lip liners and 7 liquid lipsticks available, with countless combinations. Whether you prefer natural or glam, understated or vibrant, nude or bold, glossy or matte, we have your signature lip look sorted. Pronounce that Electric Picnic pout, girls and boys.

No matter what beauty disaster happens at the festival, be it a fall into the mud or a drink spilled all over you, these 12 products will save the day when it comes to your glamorous lewks.

Enjoy EP everyone; Stay stunning xoxo.