Charlotte Tilbury has dropped a stunning new palette for 24 hours

If you remember Charlotte Tilbury's sell out Instant Eye Palette, then you're in for a 24-hour treat.

Make-up guru Charlotte Tilbury (MBE) is renowned for her eyeshadow palettes, and now she's gifting us a brand new Starry Eyes To Hypnotise Instant Eye Palette for one day only.

The queen of dropping makeup when we're least expecting it has struck gold once again, fresh after the launch of her cult beauty product 44-shade Airbrush Flawless Finish Foundation.

The palette resembles 2017 and 2018's sell-out Instant Eye Palettes, which had over 40,000 people on the waiting list. The eyeshadow palette market is worth a whopping £38.5 million as of last year.

Starry Eyes To Hypnotise has 12 brand new shades designed to create four stunning looks; Happy Glow, Love Glow, Dream Glow and Seduce Glow.

Moonlit smoky eyes, bronzed emerald goddess, a golden glow and a rose-blushed finish are all within your grasp for €67 (£60).

Just because Tilbury is an absolute genius, the shadow formulas are made with REAL diamond powder and are packed full of pigment.

The blendability is the same as the make-up artist's other, successful palettes. If the award-winning formula isn't broke, then why fix it?

The palette is part of the Christmas collection, launching on October 3, so you can add it to your basket if you miss out on the palette today.

The upcoming Christmas collection includes a beauty advent calendar, Magic Star Highlighter and a Swarovski edition of the brilliant Filmstar Bronze & Glow palette. We've truly been treated.

You only have until 9am on September 13 to snatch the product or else you'll be waiting for the official October 3 launch. Head over to Charlotte Tilbury's website for the goodie.

Feature image: Charlotte Tilbury