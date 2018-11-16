Britain’s Got Talent auditions are OFFICIALLY coming to Ireland

Get ready to be the next global sensation, because Britain's Got Talent are bringing their open auditions to Ireland for their brand new series, with dates for Dublin, Tralee, Kilkenny, Tralee as well as further venues around the country.

The much-loved show are branching out their reach to the Irish nation, and now is the time to get your act together and audition for the one of a kind prize.

This year, the Britain’s Got Talent team is coming to Dublin, on the Sunday 25th November at The Spencer Hotel from 12-5pm. Auditions are open to any performer of any age, with absolutely any talent.

Successful acts at the auditions will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the 2019 judges’ auditions.

Whether you're a comedian, actor, singer, dancer troupe or even animal- now is your chance to shine.

Executive producer Charlie Irwin said:

“We can’t wait to see what talent you’re ready to bring to the BGT stage in 2019. Anyone can apply – there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents. So, if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you!”

Following his win last year, Lee Ridley, also known as the Lost Voice Guy, sold out his entire Edinburgh Fringe run and had to add on extra performances.

In 2019 Lee will be embarking on a UK tour, he is currently writing the second series of his popular Radio 4 sitcom Ability and has also been commissioned to write about a book about disability.

Since being crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2017, Tokio Myers has co-produced the Artists for Grenfell charity single to support The London Community Foundation, has released his debut album Our Generation, the biggest classical crossover of 2017. He is currently in the process of creating new music.

Of course, we can't forget about Susan Boyle, who has sold more than 23 million records worldwide. Diversity have sold-out seven nationwide tours and are about to embark on their eighth UK tour Ignite, while multi-platinum selling artist Paul Potts has sold six million records worldwide.

BGT 2014 winners Collabro have had a No. 1 album and Calum Scott, Simon’s golden buzzer in 2015, was the first ever Britain’s Got Talent contestant to be nominated for a Brit Award. His song Dancing on my Own achieved phenomenal success.

Previous BGT Series 9 semi-finalist, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who was part of the classical band The Kanneh-Masons, went on to win the BBC's Young Musician of the Year 2016. Since appearing on BGT, Sheku has performed at the BAFTAs, the BBC Proms and even the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

We're jealous of the last one especially…

If you want to join this group of successful contestants, come down to audition next Sunday. You won't regret it.

Feature image: BBC