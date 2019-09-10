Amber Gill has been linked to THIS soap star after TV Choice Awards

While Love Island's Amber Gill may not seem to have any luck on the reality show when it comes to finding a proper gentleman (bye, Greg), it seems as though she's already moving on.

The Geordie beautician may have been left shocked by Greg O'Shea's brutal text where he called time on their romance just five weeks after winning the ITV2 show, she seems to be getting back on the horse.

The stunning winner appeared at last night's TV Choice Awards and by the end of the night was spotted looking cosy with I'm A Celebrity star Malique Thompson-Dwyer at the after-party.

The beautician seemed to be getting along well with Malique, cuddling on the sofa while she sported a one-shouldered multi-coloured metallic dress with a thigh-high slash.

An eyewitness told Mirror Online: "Amber and Malique were clearly flirting with each other – there was loads of eye contact between them.

"They looked like a great match and even got out their phones as if they were swapping numbers. At one point they seemed to be close to kissing, before Jamie Lomas interrupted and started talking to his co-star. Amber looked annoyed when another girl came over and took Malique's attention off her."

The former beauty therapist had appeared on Loose Women to discuss the breakdown of her romance with Irish hunk Greg that same day, so it must have been a rough time for her.

"So from my point of view I still wanted to make it work. There was a call a few days prior just chatting, not specifically to do with that.

"I think there was a bit of miscommunication but I think if you don't want to be with someone, you don't want to be with someone," she added.

"Basically all I wanted was a bit of effort from him to come to London or Newcastle to see me. I said I'm going to have to give up if you don't put the effort in. He said 'okay bye'. I was expecting it to be a bit different."

Amber made sure to compliment Greg (he doesn't deserve it..): "He's a lovely guy but I'm not sure what’s going to happen in the future really. It's a bit of an odd situation," the 22-year-old said.

"The Islanders in from the beginning were naive to people going in later on and what people's perceptions were and what were being said. I didn't really think of that at the time."

Feature image: Instagram/@loveislandamberovie