10 cocktails to celebrate Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day, you decide)
February 14th is a day dedicated to love, either for a partner, or if you're single (which apparently, is better for you anyway), for your amazing friends.
And while a nice dinner can be a great way to show someone how much you care about them, a tasty drink is always welcome!
The delicious recipes below will make sure your party for two or more is off to a good start.
1. Coconut strawberry daiquiri
2. Cardamom rose gin cocktail
3. Cranberry lemonade margarita
4. Champagne punch bellini
5. Heart shaped cocktail
6. Raspberry limoncello prosecco
7. Amour rouge
8. Traditional sangria
9. Ombré grapefruit mocktail
10. Love Club
Ingredients
- 50ml Jawbox Small Batch Gin
- 10ml lemon juice
- 5ml grenadine
- 10ml sweet vermouth
- 1 egg white
- Redcurrants to garnish
Method
Dry shake all the ingredients for about 30 seconds. Add ice and shake again until cold. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with redcurrants.
Jawbox Small Batch Gin is available from all good licensed retailers including O’Briens Wines.
Featured image: Pass the Sushi