10 cocktails to celebrate Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day, you decide)

February 14th is a day dedicated to love, either for a partner, or if you're single (which apparently, is better for you anyway), for your amazing friends.

And while a nice dinner can be a great way to show someone how much you care about them, a tasty drink is always welcome!

The delicious recipes below will make sure your party for two or more is off to a good start.

10. Love Club

Ingredients

50ml Jawbox Small Batch Gin

10ml lemon juice

5ml grenadine

10ml sweet vermouth

1 egg white

Redcurrants to garnish

Method

Dry shake all the ingredients for about 30 seconds. Add ice and shake again until cold. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with redcurrants.

Jawbox Small Batch Gin is available from all good licensed retailers including O’Briens Wines.

Featured image: Pass the Sushi