X Factor’s Frankie Cocozza reveals his newborn son’s name

Frankie Cocozza has become a dad for the first time.

The former X Factor star has welcomed a gorgeous baby son with his wife Bianca.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to announce the happy news, posting a gorgeous snap of him and his baby boy.

He also revealed that he and his wife had chosen to stick with a traditional family name, by calling their baby Frankie.

He captioned the stunning snap, ''You’re in for one hell of a ride son. You’ll be absolutely fine because you’re half your mother.''

He later took to Instagram Stories where he wrote, ''Frankie the fourth x.”

His wife Bianca also posted a picture of the tot, captioning it, ''Because the world needed another Frankie Cocozza. I will be stuck in love land until further notice, our son 11/5/19. Pure happiness.''

Frankie's fans were delighted for him and took to the comments to post their congratulations.

One said, ''Love this Frankie boy! Huge congratulations to you and Bianca. What a wonderful life you’ve created. Lots of love man.''

While another wrote, ''Huge Congratulations to you & Bianca! He’s just beautiful.''

The pair married in Brighton in May 2018 after a whirlwind romance and Bianca announced her pregnancy in October.

She wrote, ''Mummy n Daddy 2 be!!!**** We’re not wasting any time! Popping out our 1st babeh May 2019. Save the D8 & swipe 2 c da bubbby. Thank u every1 for the love n support, we r SO excited!''

Huge congratulations to the couple on their adorable arrival and as life as a family of three.