Jonathan Scott shares details from proposal to Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott has been sharing the sweet details from when he proposed to Zooey Deschanel.

Jonathan and Zooey announced their engagement in August of last year after the Property Brothers star got down on one knee during a trip to Scotland.

While reflecting on popping the big question to his New Girl actress girlfriend, Jonathan revealed he was a ‘blubbering mess’.

Chatting to Page Six, Scott opened up about the special day, explaining, “We were in Glasgow, Scotland. We were on a family trip with the kids, and, I had planned it all in advance for doing the tour and everything”.

“And then at the end, we cleared the castle. We were in Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle, and we were the last people on the property and I had it set up so they said, ‘Oh, there’s a pipe band playing. You want to go listen?’. ‘Yeah, great’”.

The 45-year-old continued, “We went up to this beautiful bluff overlooking the city, and this pipe band is playing. And then all of a sudden a guitar steps forward and started playing Neil Young, our song, ‘Harvest Moon’, and she’s like, ‘Wait, what?’”.

Revealing that he wanted Zooey’s children, eight-year-old Elsie and six-year-old Charlie whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, to be part of the special moment, Jonathan said, “And then the kids pulled up a banner that said, ‘Will you marry me?’.

“She cried and she said yes. And I’m a blubbering mess. Like the wedding is going to be a disaster because I will not be able to get through”.

When announcing their proposal to the world in August of last year, Zooey unveiled a sweet photo of the two in Scotland while she showcased her stunning engagement ring.

The 44-year-old captioned the post, “Forever starts now!!!”.

Later that month, the couple set off to Paris to celebrate their engagement.