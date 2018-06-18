Queen of the Night is coming to Ireland and we can’t wait

There’s something so glamorous about a night out at the theatre, whether you’re going to see a serious production of a well-loved classic or a witty show at your local theatre.

We must admit that seeing a musical at the theatre is one of life’s simple pleasures, so it's time to pop on your dancing shoes and break out those 80s dance moves as Whitney- Queen of the Night is coming to Irish theatres.

The electrifying show will make its way to The Waterfront Hall, Belfast on January 16 and will then head to Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on January 17, 2019.

Whitney Houston’s music lives on in this captivating theatre show consistently receiving standing ovations and rave reviews.

Whitney – Queen of the Night is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time. This award-winning production features a sensational line-up of musicians and artists, with a powerhouse and breathtaking performance from rising West End star Shanice Smith as Whitney.

Taking us on a magical rollercoaster ride through three decades of classic hit’s, Shanice, winner of Brit Idol and a graduate of the world famous Brit School (where the likes of Adele and Leona Lewis cut their teeth), has triumphed in the role and has astounded audiences wherever she plays.



Beautifully remembering the most highly awarded female artiste in the world ever, the music of Whitney Houston has touched most of us at some time in our lives. With hits that include, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, I Will Always Love You, and many more.

Share her life and get ready for the greatest love of all in Queen of the Night!

Tickets from €29 including booking fee go on sale this Friday, June 22.