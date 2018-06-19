‘So excited’: Vanessa Hudgens to star in royal Christmas movie

We know Christmas is six months away, but we can’t help but feel the tiniest bit excited about this upcoming Netflix movie.

Last Christmas, we were completely obsessed with the popular and incredibly cheesy Netflix film A Christmas Prince. We must admit we tuned into the film more than once over the festive period.

We’re sure you’re going to adore this year’s Netflix original Christmas flick The Princess Switch, starring High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens and Nashville star Sam Palladio.

The romantic comedy is all about a Duchess and a commoner who trade places when they realise the uncanny resemblance between them. It sounds like The Parent Trap sprinkled with Christmas cheer and set somewhere a lot more glamorous than a campsite.

However, things get complicated when they both fall in love with men who have no idea who they really are.

Vanessa treated fans to a glimpse of the movie on her Instagram account. She shared a photo with co-star Sam Palladio in full costume.

She captioned the photo: “Did someone say a royal wedding? That’s a wrap on THE CHRISTMAS SWITCH. coming to you this holiday season on Netflix.”

The Spring Breakers actress added: “I’m so excited for you guys to see this one.”

Vanessa may have mixed up the title of the movie, but we cannot wait to see her in the Netflix festive flick.

The film may not be released for a couple of months but we’re already daydreaming of cosying up in front of the fire and tuning into The Princess Switch.