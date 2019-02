There's no doubt about it; Tyra Banks changed the face of the modelling industry forever. From starting a massively successful TV show on the concept of model-hunting, to fashion lines to movies (Lifesize, anyone?), the woman is iconic.

Her star is set to rise even further, if that's even possible, because apparently she's set to open a 21,000 square foot AMUSEMENT PARK in Los Angeles about models. Seriously…Just picture the level of fierce.

We, for one, were literally obsessed with America's Next Top Model; the show spanned 24 cycles and we watched them all. The television series had a huge number of hooked fans, so her Model-Land theme park should be a success.

The woman is legit the Walt Disney of beauty.

She posted a stunning image to her Instagram, and captioned the snap; "My dream for you will soon be a reality. #ModelLand. A place where everyone can be a model. A place where all beauty is celebrated."

"I can’t wait for you to step into your light. Head over to Model-Land.com to sign up for more information." Oh, sign up we did. The veteran model recently opened ANTM for all genders, more inclusive body types, heights and rid the show's of an eligibility age limit.

According to Model-Land's press release, the amusement park is;

"A first-of-its-kind experiential attraction, Model-land will intersect a fantasy version of the modelling world with state-of-the-art interactive entertainment, creative collaborations, curated retail, dining and special events."

"The breakthrough new attraction is set to open in late 2019 at Macerich’s Santa Monica Place, the iconic open-air shopping, dining and entertainment destination just blocks from the beach in Santa Monica."

“I created Top Model to expand the definition of beauty based on my own pain of being told ‘no’ that I couldn’t do something because I’m curvy or I’m black. My empathy for women in general increased through the experience," Banks told Booth Moore of WWD.

Tyra continued, expressing her hope for even more expansion;

"And now with Model-land, I’m taking it ten steps forward, giving people the opportunity to engage with the elusive world by opening it up to everyone. Men, women, families, all generations can come and enter this model world for a day, have a fun shopping experience, and an eventful meal. This will be the first of many.”

As a permanent destination, visitors will be able to "step into their light" so just about anyone can be a model. Banks spoke about her Disneyland inspiration, a place she went a lot as a child;

"There is a storyline I have been working on for a year. Anybody can enter and feel like a model,” she said about the space.

Banks, as the godmother of breaking beauty barriers, is continuing her mission to bring modelling to the masses. She really does bring the industry into the mainstream, and we love her for it.

Feature image; Instagram/@brunettebitchbabe