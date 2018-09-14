Sexy mama: This is where you can get Vogue Williams’ red floral dress

It's no secret that Vogue Williams' style is on fire.

It seems the fashionsta isn't letting a baby slow her down as she continues to kill it with her latest Insta.

Stepping out nine days after giving birth, Vogue looked flawless in a beautiful red, floral dress.

The stunning piece is from Massimo Dutti.

And, don't you know that the 32-year-old is not apologising for how good she feels for getting out and about.

In the captioned, the model said: "It feels nice to be able to dress up and feel comfortable in my old clothes again! Thank you for all the lovely comments yesterday, they really picked me up."

"To the Mummy shamers out there, get a life. I’m not sorry I’m out and about feeling good, I'm the happiest I’ve ever been! Probably the most tired I’ve ever been too but it’s more than worth it."

Serious eye roll – it's a sad day that people are such a strong desire to comment on Vogue's choice to go back to work. – She's a boss and owning her role as a mum.

The presenter gave birth to a boy on September 5, and shares him with husband Spencer Matthews.

And may we point out that not one person commented on the fact that new dad, Spencer was out at an event yesterday – not that we are criticising him, just highlighting the double standard.

Regardless of the negativity, Vogue looks unbelievable and we can't wait for more looks.