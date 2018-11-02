These celebrity kids just won Halloween with their costumes

The sweets have been eaten, the costumes are in tatters and we've still got traces of face paint still embedded into our faces.

As we are slowly coming to terms that Halloween is over and soon jingle bells will be haunting us, Instagram is a flush with pics of celebrities' offspring.

Some of the costumes this year were hilarious, and we really appreciate just how much effort and thought were put into them – so buckle up as these are ten of the best outfits.

1. Reign, Saint, North and Penelope

Trust Kanye to take over Halloween in the most Kanye way possible.

Kim and Kourtney got their crew together to recreate the looks from the I Love It video.

The sparkling and still water that North and Penelope are rocking comes from the live performance that Kanye and Little Pump gave – fair play Kanye.

2. Silas Randall Timberlake

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their son, Silas have just won Halloween.

The family went as characters from the extremely popular Lego Movie and they looked class.

3. Stormi Jenner

Kylie and Stormi were definitely up to some tricks this Halloween.

Taking inspiration from her name, the costume is pure brilliance and might take a stab at the people who didn't like the name Kylie chose for her daughter.

4. True Kardashian

Baby True didn't just have one costume, but three or four…or five – we don't know, we've lost count.

We know for sure True sported a unicorn, sheep, piggy and tiger outfit, though it might be a little bit OTT – she did look hella adorable in all of them.

5. Max and Emme Lopez (JLO)

JLO's twins opted to be a cow and the joker from the Lego Movie.

The Lego costumes are proving to be a trend amongst the celeb kids and Max is just hilarious in the video – you've got to watch to the end.

6. Harper & Gideon Burtka-Harris (Neil Patrick Harris)

It was a family affair in the Burtka-Harris household and they really did go all out.

They were transformed into haunting hitchhiking ghosts.

7. Santiago Enrique Bastón (Eva Longoria)

Baby Baston hasn't just stolen Eva's heart, he's taken ours too – cue the ovaries fluttering.

The four-month-old looks so cute for his first Halloween – what a super baby.

8. Willow and Jameson Hart (Pink!)

Pink and her clan took inspiration from The Greatest Showman and they've owned it.

The four of them look unreal and Carey Hart, in particular, is mighty fine in that pink dress.

9. Liam James Tell (Lauren Conrad)

This little blackbird enjoyed Halloween, just as much as his mum did.

Lauren posted the sweet snap of the pair of them, and we love the fluffiness of Liam's outfit – COSY.

10. Luna Legend (John Legend)

Luna has found her prince in her daddy.

The little girl was dressed up as a princess and looks adorable on her dad's shoulders.

The standard of these costumes are seriously impressive – and put us to shame for our half-arsed efforts.

Now, we are off to tidy away the wigs and decorations for another year.

Feature Image credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram.