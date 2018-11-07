These Ariana Grande ‘Thank you, next’ memes are comedy gold

'One taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain'

The now iconic lyrics of Ariana Grande's new HELLA SPICY self-love song that has shaken the globe.

The tune features lines about her last four serious ex-boyfriends: Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller, Big Sean and of course, Pete Davidson.

TBH we all expected her to shrow some (lamp) shade all around, especially seeing as Pete Davidson recently made a far-too-soon joke about their engagement, but Ari took the highest road of all, and said 'Thank you, next' to immaturity.

She's a far bigger person than we are, morally, that's for sure.

We've taken the liberty to dig up the most hilarious 'Thank You, next' memes on the net, and boy have we hit the jackpot of comedy. Buckle up, lads.

1. Shrek is love, Shrek is life. Apparently Ariana Grande fans concur with this statement? Who knew.

one taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/jcPkfsmHH4 — Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) November 5, 2018

2. The twist on the most famous line from Notting Hill, and possibly one of the greatest Hugh Grant rom-com quotes, was tweeted by Ari herself. Though who would shrug off Julia Roberts?

3. Sam Carmichael, Harry Bright and Bill Austin teaching us love, patience and pain… Mamma Mia just had to be included on this list didn't it?

One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain. Now I’m so amazing. pic.twitter.com/Sz19khGZjm — Ryan Bloomquist (@ryanbloomquist) November 4, 2018

4. The sequel has inspired some of the greatest of all time (GOAT) memes, and it wasn't left out in this occasion either:

one taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/n5GokQJBGz — Cher 2.0 (@SmallTittyEmoGf) November 6, 2018

5. Detective Hopper from Stranger Things (DK Harbour) absolutely annihilated the world's fandom feels with a single Instagram post=

NOT. ABLE.

6. This one any gal can relate to:

One taught me love.

One taught me patience.

One taught me pain. pic.twitter.com/aI82xuZtsO — Gabriella Lewis (@gabrielllalewis) November 6, 2018

Pretty much just constant pain though… let's not lie to ourselves.

7. What romantic triple threat could skip the Gilmore Girls? Those boys had our hearts, Jess was always our personal fave but WE LOVED THEM ALL. Who are we kidding?

One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/E1soTIlulN — Kelly Woo (@kellyhwoo) November 5, 2018

8. Some gas folks out there decided to create a pun on Ariana's 'ex' and transform it somehow into an X-Men reference…

One taught me love

One taught me patience

One taught me pain I'm so fucking grateful for my X pic.twitter.com/ML5LVAURWw — Lizzo's Flute (@LukeCB_) November 6, 2018

9. Milk politics was then brought into the equation (yep, really), where the eternal battle between dairy milk, oat milk and almond milk rages on=

one taught me love

one taught me patience

and one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/H38xEMfzB3 — tasbeeh herwees (@THerwees) November 5, 2018

10. Let us never forget the three brothers who raised us through the Disney years=

One taught me love

One taught me patience

One taught me pain pic.twitter.com/ZDJi4BMiJn — Soni’s Angel (@cleonotpatra4) November 6, 2018

11. Last, but by all means not least, the Harry Potter edition featuring Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley and Harry=

One taught me love,

One taught me patience,

One taught me pain @ArianaGrande #ThankUNext pic.twitter.com/EvL1k2srpw — Sarah Kawar (@SSKawar) November 6, 2018

Those boys had us feeling all kinds of emotions, much like Ari's entire new album, Sweetener.

In light of everything Queen Grande been through over the last few years, Ariana makes sure to confirm to her fans that the most important relationship she has is with herself.

She's dead right, we say. As Ru Paul affirms: "If you can't love yourself, how the hell are you gonna love anyone else?"

God is a woman, but these memes need their own religion.

Feature image: vmagazine.com