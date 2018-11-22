The Rock’s adorable picture of his daughter is MELTING hearts

The Rock is well known for his reputation as World's Best Dad, but this latest photo of him with his daughter Jasmine is literally taking adorable to a whole new level.

The actor, real name Dwayne Johnson, posted an image of his daughter painting his face while he eats breakfast, and the conversation between them might just leave you gasping for air.

He outlines a morning in the life of a busy father; he asks Jasmine for a kiss before he leaves for work, and gets a little more than he bargained for.

He posted the caption:

"Me: Baby come here and give daddy a kiss, he’s gotta go to work.

Jazzy: But daddy I have to paint your toes.

Me: Nope, daddy’s got his shoes on and gotta go to work, now come give me a kiss.

Jazzy: Ok, then let me paint your face, daddy.

Me: *confidently laughs* Absolutely not, now I gotta go to work, now get over here and kiss me.

Jazzy: *while looking up at me with her mama @laurenhashianofficial’s intoxicating blue eyes… BUT DADDY, I need to paint your face for work.

Me: Ok, but make sure you choose manly colors that are flattering to my complexion.

As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love #ohana"

WE ARE WEAK.

He previously posted a similar image, describing his attempted trip to work and how it was taken over by a nail painting session. We don't know which of the pair we're more jealous of..

Johnson clearly adores his daughter, and we don't blame him.

The actor and his partner Lauren Hashian are also parents to Tiana Gia, who was born in April. The Rock also has another child from a previous marriage.

We hope he never stops posting pictures like these, otherwise what else would brighten up our days in this icy weather?

Image: Instagram/@therock