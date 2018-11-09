Style steal: Irish influencers stole the show at Victorias Secret

We can only imagine how long it must have taken to decide on what to wear if you're one of the lucky ones who have access to the Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2018.

I mean you'd be surrounded by drop-dead gorgeous models, that would make any stunner look like an absolute potato.

However, Louise Cooney and Suzanne Jackson did the impossible and looked beyond glam behind the scenes of the iconic show.

And this is how to steal their style for a fraction of the price.

Louise did us proud and looked divine in a Houndstooth Off-White jacket.

The influencer completed her outfit with a black leather skirt, beautifully curled hair and a natural makeup look.

Now we don't have the cash to splash on the original pieces, so we did you a solid and found a way to recreate her stunning style that won't break the bank.

Hitting ASOS, you can rock the jacket style with a houndstooth blazer for a cool €76.

And pull the look together with a cinched waist, by adding a faux croc clip belt.

River Island has a hun-real mini leather skirt that is a copy-cat style of Louise's look.

If you're into a more low-key style, Suzanne Jackson owned the understated look at the show.

Scaling the streets of NY, the influencer looked totally cool in ripped jeans, a red Victoria Secret jacket and striped shirt.

If you wanna recreate this concrete jungle a la mode, ASOS have look-alike pair of knee ripped jeans for a bargain price.

You can get the exact contrasting striped shirt Sue is wearing from Zara – and it'll jazz up your work looks throughout autumn and winter.

Snap up the FAB red and black coat from Victoria Secret, which we imagine will be such a popular buy this season.

Both Suzanne and Louise looked unbelievable at the rehearsals and we LOVED their style.

They were brushing shoulders with some of the most famous faces in the fashion industry.

The women were even snapped in the background of Kris Jenner's picture from the night out.

They're basically celebrity royalty now.

Feature Image credit: Suzanne Jackson-O'Connor // sosueme_ie/Instagram.