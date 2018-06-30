Study shows that 63pc of men think we use makeup to ‘trick’ them

When you're applying your face in the morning, whether you're a BB-cream-and-go kind of girl or you're more into a full contour and highlight, do you ever stop to wonder why you're applying makeup?

Is it because you want to look professional at work, feel confident in yourself or highlight your best features?

Or is it to 'trick' men into thinking you are attractive? Because that's what 63 per cent of men seem to think.

A new study by YouGov found that 63 per cent of men think that 'women mainly wear makeup in order to trick people into thinking they’re more attractive.'

As suggested by the survey service, a percentage of men think that women are 'just thirsty for the male gaze,' which is why we apply eyelash extensions, lip liner and contouring kits.

C'mon lads, we did not just spend an hour and a half getting tiny pieces of mink stuck to our eyelids with industrial strength glue just we we can bat them in the direction of a man.

And even if a woman decided to add a bit of extra effort to her makeup look to impress someone special, we highly doubt it's an attempt at trickery.

Despite the fact that men think women are hiding something with makeup, the same cannot be said of the perception of men with beards.

Only 36 per cent of individuals think that a man with a beard is using the fuzzy face fluff to hid facial imperfections.

Overall, 43 per cent of people feel that women wear 'too much makeup,' which is reflected in the experiences of women who feel that have been 'makeup shamed' for their full faces.

Famous YouTube makeup artists Nikki Tutorials has actually started a campaign to end makeup shaming among women.

Makeup can give people a confidence boost, which is nothing to be ashamed of, and it definitely doesn't mean women are trying to 'trick' people with their powders and lipliners.

We mean, if a guy really thought we had naturally shimmery eyelids and matte plum lips, then more fool him.