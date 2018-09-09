Strictly 2018: Kate Silverton hits back at online trolls

It's Strictly season again and last night gave us our first look at the 2018 couples.

Among them was Kate Silverton, the energetic BBC newsreader who scooped the fab Aljaz as her partner.

She may be getting ready to dive into the most glittery experience of her life, but Kate has had to deal with a few unpleasant comments as a result.

The 48-year-old has had online trolls accuse her of ditching her children to appear on the dance program.

Kate is mum to two kids – six-year-old Clemency and four-year-old Wilbur – with husband Mike Heron.

Kate told Hello! at the Strictly press launch reason why she had put off appearing on the show – and it has to do with motherhood.

''The reason why I have never done Strictly before is because I have two children. My kids are too young, now they are four and nearly seven – I just thought now it would be a good time to take part,'' she said.

However, she was forced to reply to nasty comments on Twitter about hw she planned to juggle Strictly and her kids.

The outraged broadcaster tweeted, "Mr 'anonymous' I take my time with my children very seriously – my children will both be at school when I am training – it's the reason I have agreed to do #Strictly this year. I agree mothering is the most important job – but I would never seek to preach."

Kate will be more than able to juggle her home life and the show – and she has explained how everything is all starting to blend together.

''My husband also works away a lot, so we are 'juggling juggling' the situation a lot between us. But the nice thing is, I took Wil to a photo shoot, which is hilarious – so I had to get Graziano [Di Prima] to babysit. They were wrestling on the floor at one point."

"So you know, I can get the children involved which is great,'' she added.

Good luck Kate and ignore those haters – we can't wait to see those dance moves on Saturday night!