‘So dramatic’: Kim K explains why the iconic Christmas card is gone

The season of goodwill is almost upon us.

And to our disappointment, we won't be blessed with an iconic Kardashian Christmas card this year.

The end of the era is here and Kim dished the dirt on why.

Speaking to E! News, the card idea was shelved because of last year's masterpiece.

"I have to say, in thanks to last year's Christmas card, that really did just f*ck us over," Kim explained

"That was so dramatic," she added.

The drama Kim is referring to was her argument with Kourtney, when she said she was the "least interesting to look at."

So, it's probably wise that they've taken a pass on this year's card.

As for Kris Jenner, she's thrown in the towel as Kim explained that trying to keep up with everyone's schedule is draining.

"Kris Jenner has given up. She just is like, 'I don't have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore, and their kids'," the 38-year-old said.

And we honestly can't blame her – it sounds like a nightmare.

Wow reading my mind https://t.co/yE0lRfNx1a — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 20 November 2018

We will miss the card this year.

But no doubt we will still get the drama from the Kardashian clan.