Scarlett Johansson announces engagement to SNL star Colin Jost

Avengers Assemble: It's time for Scarlett Johansson to walk down the aisle.

Black Widow is getting married to her beau of two years, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost.

The actor’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press yesterday that wedding bells are on the horizon, after rumours about their romance began back in March of 2017.

The couple confirmed their romance at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere last year, marking their debut as a pairing on the red carpet. Boy, do they make a gorgeous duo.

The Lost In Translation star made a guest appearance on the season finale of SNL in 2017, prompting suspicions that love was in the air.

The 34-year-old actress has been married twice already, to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Daruaic. She shares four-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy, with Daruaic.

36-year-old comedic star Jost has never been married, and is known for co-hosting SNL's fan-favourite 'Weekend Update' sketch programme with Michael Che.

Marcel Parisea, Johansson's publicist, affirms that no date has been set for the wedding, but fans have been quick to congratulate the happy couple on social media.

#JostMarried will soon be trending, we suspect.

Feature image: Instagram/@instyleaus