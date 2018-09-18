Ryan Thomas gets real about how CBB has changed his self image

Ryan Thomas has suffered through an emotional journey during his time on this season’s Celebrity Big Brother.

His alleged abuse of Roxanne Pallett was the talk of the reality show, but the public rallied behind him and voted him winner of this year’s series.

Even though the father was able to prove his innocence, he was worried about what the scandal would do to his reputation.

The Coronation Street star opened up about the show’s aftermath and its effect on his personal life on This Morning. Knowing that viewers were supporting him made all the difference.

“You’re not supposed to hear what happens on the outside but that sort of clarification for me was massive. You’ll see me crying again because it was a relief of the public giving me something I needed right then.”

And because of the massive media reaction, the dad even began to doubt the truth of his innocence.

“I questioned myself. I even questioned, ‘Did I hurt this woman?’ It was so nothing to me, and maybe I caught her with my ring or on her arm, I was even questioning what happened because everyone was making such a thing out of it.”

Being cut off from the outside world only added more undeserved uncertainty to his situation.

The Corrie star has been humble in his handling of the situation, and he commended Roxanne for her verbal apology.

However, Ryan mentioned that he still hasn’t received the personal apology letter that Roxanne had promised earlier.

Although it has appeared that the CBB star has taken the accusation in stride, it is now clear that Ryan has been battling with personal issues as a result.

He hopes that his daughter, nieces, and nephews will continue to see him in a positive light and that the scandal has not altered their admirable view of their role model.