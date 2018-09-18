Ryan Thomas gets real about how CBB has changed his self image
Ryan Thomas has suffered through an emotional journey during his time on this season’s Celebrity Big Brother.
His alleged abuse of Roxanne Pallett was the talk of the reality show, but the public rallied behind him and voted him winner of this year’s series.
Even though the father was able to prove his innocence, he was worried about what the scandal would do to his reputation.
No words to describe how proud we are as a family of Ryan. He has handled himself with the upmost respect and dignity in the worst possible situation. We just hope he can get back to smiling now and being the amazing human being he is. A phenomenal dad, brother, boyfriend and housemate
The Coronation Street star opened up about the show’s aftermath and its effect on his personal life on This Morning. Knowing that viewers were supporting him made all the difference.
“You’re not supposed to hear what happens on the outside but that sort of clarification for me was massive. You’ll see me crying again because it was a relief of the public giving me something I needed right then.”
And because of the massive media reaction, the dad even began to doubt the truth of his innocence.
“I questioned myself. I even questioned, ‘Did I hurt this woman?’ It was so nothing to me, and maybe I caught her with my ring or on her arm, I was even questioning what happened because everyone was making such a thing out of it.”
From the moment he walked in he’s just kept smiling and bringing the positive energy as much as possible! From his over the top reactions to his crazy laugh he’s been nothing but good fun! What happened tonight was ridiculously unfair and it’s actually scary to see how another individual can try and actively tarnish someone’s character! But thankfully the footage is there for everyone to see. Don’t let them dampen your light brother! Keep shining
Being cut off from the outside world only added more undeserved uncertainty to his situation.
The Corrie star has been humble in his handling of the situation, and he commended Roxanne for her verbal apology.
However, Ryan mentioned that he still hasn’t received the personal apology letter that Roxanne had promised earlier.
Although it has appeared that the CBB star has taken the accusation in stride, it is now clear that Ryan has been battling with personal issues as a result.
He hopes that his daughter, nieces, and nephews will continue to see him in a positive light and that the scandal has not altered their admirable view of their role model.