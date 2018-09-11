Ryan Thomas walks away winner of CBB after Roxanne Pallett scandal

This season of Celebrity Big Brother has been marred by controversy – but despite the difficulties he faced in the house, last night Ryan Thomas walked away the winner.

The former Coronation Street star emotionally took the crown, saying to Emma Willis:

'I have no words, no words whatsoever, I don't know what to say… all day I've been acting like I'm all cool, didn't think about winning,' he said.

CBB was criticised for its' treatment of Ryan during the series, after he was accused of an act of violence by a fellow housemate.

Former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett is arguably the most controversial housemate in recent Celebrity Big Brother history following her actions.

The actress accused Thomas of punching her, which turned out to be an untrue exaggeration.

She declared herself 'the most hated girl in Britain' in her exit interview with Emma Willis.

Speaking about the incident, Thomas said: 'I felt I was going to be getting a call from the police for doing something untowards to a woman. And that's not me.'

'I was glad we had 24-hour surveillance on us, because the point was proven.'