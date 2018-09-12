Emotion: Ryan Thomas watches his CBB reaction to Roxanne Pallette

Ryan Thomas walked away from the Celebrity Big Brother House a winner, but his time there was marred by controversy.

Sitting down on The Jeremy Vine Show, the former Coronation Street star was extremely humble and forgiving towards Roxanne Pallett.

CBB was criticised for its treatment of Ryan during the series, after he was accused of an act of violence by Roxanne, which was vastly exaggerated.

'I’ve not seen any of that back,' he told the talk show host.

He described how the incident 'caught us all by surprise, especially myself.'

'That house, when something like that happens, you can become very isolated. As it unravelled it was just nice to have your fellow housemates supporting you.'

In a charitable move, Ryan explained that he felt Roxanne has been through a lot, but that he would not be making it a priority to speak with her.

'Big Brother makes headlines and sometimes for the wrong reasons and I appreciate Roxanne’s apology,' he said.

It takes a very big person to forgive someone after something like that – we can only commend Ryan for his positive outlook.