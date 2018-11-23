Rihanna’s new ‘Naughty, not Nice’ lingerie has us SHOOKETH

Rihanna is pretty much a goddess not of this earth. We do not deserve her, or her iconic Fenty Beauty range. That's for certain.

The versatile vixen has now released a new Christmas range for her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and it's fair to say our minds are officially blown.

I mean, does this woman ever take a day off from being perfection?

She captioned the post:

“We getting NAUGHTY-not-NICE this season! @savagexfenty just dropped The Ultimate Gift Guide to help you shop gifts for everybody in ya life !! Hit up SavageX.com to get 50% off everything for a limited time!”

Tbh we barely read the caption because we were far too busy staring at how drop-dead gorgeous she is in the post, but obviously we will be lining up to get whatever this gal offers us.

Naturally, the topless pic pretty much set the internet on fire, and went instantly viral. Everything she does goes viral, but this is next level fire.

Fans are still spamming the singer, actress and fashion icon regarding news of her ninth studio album, and one particularly quick fan noticed that RiRi registered two new songs:

.@Rihanna has registered two new songs titled “Waist Line Down” And “Nah Left.” Is her album coming sooner than we expect? #R9 pic.twitter.com/OUe0PwKQUU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 23, 2018

PLEASE let her release new mucic, it's all we need, it's all we CRAVE in the universe. She hasn't released her own music since 2016's ANTI.

Her badass tunes are the oxygen to our lungs. The Ant to our Dec. The Rudolph to our Santa. You get the picture…

Well, it's official: being nice is cancelled. It's over.

Rihanna said it in her underwear, so it must be true.