Restaurant introduces ‘split bill’ option for first dates and it’s genius

First dates are always awkward, it’s just a given. Nothing makes us cringe like having a minor tiff with our date about how we should pay the bill. Should you split it? Do I look like a cheapskate if I let him pay? Does this place even accept cash?

It’s a dilemma many of us have faced but one restaurant is here to save the day.

A restaurant in Edinburgh has created a ‘split bill’ policy for first dates and it is the most genius idea.

So, how does it work?

According to The Independent, all you need to do is tell Blackwood’s Bar and Grill that you’d like to opt for the ‘split bill’ option when you’re making your reservation. It’s as simple as that.

When you’re finished with your meal, the waiter will then bring two separate bills to your table.

Dating can be a right mare at times but this policy makes it that little bit easier.

And if you're still dreading that first date then fear not.

We can’t help but feel like a nervous wreck on a first date, but a study analyzed the first date habits of men and you’ll be surprised by the results.

Of those who were surveyed, two-thirds of men are actually thinking about commitment on a first date.

Yep, and what's more, 27 percent of guys have already made their minds up about kids before they even go on a date with you.

Between this and Blackwood’s Bar and Grill’s ‘split bill’ policy we aren’t feeling so bad about getting back in the dating game after all.