Put a ring on it: Jennifer Lawrence is ENGAGED to art gallery director

According to reports by Page Six, the Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is now sporting a sizeable engagement ring while out with Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence has been seeing the art gallery director officially since June of last year, when she was seen in New York City with Maroney.

The pair were introduced by Lawrence's mutual friend, Laura Simpson.

Maroney is the director of New York's Gladstone art gallery, which boasts high profile clients such as Anish Kapoor, Lena Dunham's father and Matthew Barney,

The Hollywood Reporter has also confirmed the pair’s engagement. Lawrence has starred in several blockbuster films such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, X-Men and Mother!.

She became the second youngest winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2012 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, based on the novel and co-starring Bradley Cooper.

Her next X-Men project Dark Phoenix will be released this coming June, where she will be reprising her role as Mystique.

She has also just launched a new production company, Excellent Cadaver in order to produce films alongside her partner Justine Polsky.

Buzz of the engagement began after the two were spotted having a dinner at the restaurant Raoul’s, with the 28-year-old actress showing off a “massive ring”.

