PrettyLittleThing’s new Women’s Day collection is SO BADASS

We all know that girls run the world, because if Beyoncé said it, then by God it must be true.

Online fashion giant PrettyLittleThing have been doing their best to promote female empowerment and body positivity, and now they've majorly stepped up their inclusion game.

The brand have launched #everyBODYinPLT, a campaign to involve absolutely everyone in their clothing lines in honour of International Women's Day.

The new collection dropped today, and is set to be a sell-out hit; filled with a range of body types, abilities and ethnicities. We heart.

The clothes have got serious girl boss slogans on them, such as "Girl, you got this", "Girl Gang", "GRL PWR" and "Go Girl." All the things we need to hear when we're feelin' down in the dumps, despite our female badass-ery.

Better yet, the company are celebrating womankind by donating all proceeds to WAGGGS, the world's only movement for every girl and any girl. They believe that each of them deserves to be the best they can be.

#EveryBodyInPLT In honour of International Women’s Day we’re representing some of the most inspiring babes around the world who are out there doing big things 100% profit going to a charity close to our heart; @wagggs_world https://t.co/vGCKpOfEYb pic.twitter.com/WUiRaqCB8j — (@OfficialPLT) February 18, 2019

WAGGGS represent 10 million girls in 150 countries, helping them to develop their leadership skills and empowering them to use their important voice for change in their communities and countries.

We support their ideal that all girls are valued, and have a place in this world.

Lauren Rose, Lauren Mahon, Mari Malek, Yasmin Jay, Giuliana Farfalla, Danielle Candray and Madison Lawson model the garments for the brand's cause, and look absolutely stunning while they're at it.

We’re starting with the first ever volunteers at Kusafiri, our only World Centre that isn’t fixed to the spot! This time round it was based in Uganda, and has been home to volunteers from the USA, Madagascar, the UK, Rwanda and Mexico! #WTD2019 pic.twitter.com/GvqTXF4Pyd — (@wagggs_world) February 16, 2019

International Women's Day falls on March 8 every year, and works to promote issues around the globe for women that need progress and change.

Cheers to building up your fellow gal-pals; fly that flag for female friendships and sisterhoods for life.

Check out the #everyBODYinPLT collection online now, and pledge your allegiance to inclusive clothing.