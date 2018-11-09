Pre-order Cloud 10 Beauty’s 12 Days of Slay ASAP, don’t miss out

It took less than 24 hours for the Cloud 10 Beauty 12 Days of Slay Gift Set to COMPLETELY sell out, that must be some kind of record. They are now releasing a waiting list for their second batch, thank God.

The famed online Irish beauty emporium decided that it was time to compile a gift of skincare and cosmetic treats, and the response was HUGE. The overall collection is worth €172 but is being sold for just €75, hence the massive rush to grab it.

The gift set features gorge beauty products from brands such as The Ordinary, Stila, DuWop and favourites such as the Benefit Gold Rush mini, Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm, PIXI Retinol Tonic and Vita Liberata Body Blur.

NEWS FLASH – SOLD OUT

After the first drop flew out of stock in such a short space of time, pre-orders already flooded in for the second drop, which is set to ship in early December.

Pippa O'Connor Ormond, renowned Instagram influencer, said on her story last night that:

“Because it is such good value and the products are really good I know they will go quickly, so if you do want it I wouldn't be hanging around," and just after she revealed the set, they were totally gone.

A spokesperson for Cloud 10 Beauty said:

“We expected the Cloud 10 Beauty 12 Days of Slay gift set to be popular, as it’s such incredible value for money and the products included are so iconic, but we’ve been completely floored by the speed at which it has sold out. It has been incredible, customers from across the world have been ordered the gift set. We just hope everyone who wanted one, managed to get it in time”.

The limited-edition gift set is priced at only €75 and is literally JAM-PACKED with 12 iconic slay-worthy make-up and beauty must-haves. Considering the unbelievable price, it’s no surprise that it sold out in less than one day.

It's official: Cloud 10 Beauty 12 Days of Slay Gift Set is THE beauty staple of 2018, make sure you pre-order the next batch in time for Christmas, or you'll be sobbing into your stocking.

Get yourself to www.cloud10beauty.com right away to pre-order the set, Cloud 10 Beauty also offers free delivery on orders above €25 so your Santa snaps are officially sorted.