PETITION: Bring Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s world tour to Dublin this summer

Okay, real talk!

Earlier this week, one of the music industry's most influential couples, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, announced a global stadium tour.

The super duo are due to perform at 36 venues across the US and Europe, including stops in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

And while we are beyond excited that super star couple are heading back on the road, there's just one thing we can't wrap our heads around – where's the Dublin date?

With that, we're calling on the Beyhive of Ireland to come together and convince the Carters to grace us with their presence this summer!

Make your voice heard by signing the petition below, (or by clicking here) and if we achieve our goal, we'll reach out to Jay and Bey!