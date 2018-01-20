Penneys new Summer Collection is their most high fashion to date

We're getting pretty sick of the dull and dreary weather, so we're looking to our wardrobes to brighten up our day.

Luckily, Penneys have revealed their upcoming Summer collection, and it's looking pretty cheerful.

The collection in achingly stylish, with nods to some of the new season's biggest trends. Check out a few of our favourite pieces, coming to a Penneys near you:

Cropped PU jacket €17.00, Boyfriend Blazer €25.00, Suede Biker Jacket €28.00

White Boots €19.00, Bag €10.00, Yellow Flatforms €14.00

Blue Striped Dress €16.00, Blue pinafore €18.00, Red Striped Dress €16.00

Black Oversize Denim Jacket €19.00, Green Stripe Longline Coat €40.00, Yellow Raw Hem Jacket €19.00

Straw Boater Hat €5.00, Plaid Skirt €13.00, Bag €8.00

Embroidered Denim Skirt €11.00, Cord Skirt €14.00, Blue Denim Skirt €11.00