All that glitters and glows: Penneys Christmas collection is finally here

I know it's forbidden to whisper the C word in November – BUT, preparation is key for a successful festive season.

That's why we are DELIGHTED that Penneys have released their stunning Christmas collection.

It's time to revamp your makeup bag with Christmas glitter and golds.

Penneys has that winter glow covered from your desk to the messy Christmas parties.

A standout from the new collection is their range of new highlighters.

The Double Dimension Highlighter comes in three different shades and they can be applied to give you a subtle pop or sharp shine.

It is a complete steal at just €4, so you really can't go wrong.

Now, if you really want to rival the Christmas tree for who shines the brightest – we highly recommend the Glow Double Dimension Highlight Drops.

For flawless results, you can apply it underneath or over makeup for that beautiful glow.

But this product isn't just perfect for capturing the angles on our face – it can also be used on your body such as your collarbone – to really accentuate your Christmas look on a big night out.

This festive season we are obsessing over the glitter eyeshadow looks – the bold golds and sparkling silvers.

And lucky enough – Penneys have all the makeup you need to master the trend.

The new collection has stunning glitter liquid eyeshadows and eye pigment pots, so your eyes really pop.

Or you can opt for the single eyeshadows in beautiful winter colours to really get in the festive mood.

These will be perfect stocking fillers that won't break the bank.

We will be raiding our local Penneys to snap up this incredible Christmas collection.

Feature Image credit: primark.beauty/Instagram