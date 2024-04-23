Love is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli pens cute tribute to partner Blake

Giannina Gibelli has been celebrating her partner Blake Horstmann.

The Love is Blind star has penned a heartwarming tribute for Blake, who is known for starring in Bachelor Nation, as he turns 35 years old.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Heath, into the world in March, making this Blake’s first birthday as a dad.

Describing him as ‘the love of her life’ Giannina headed to social media to share a sweet message for the birthday boy.

Gibelli took to Instagram to share an adorable video to her 2M followers of Blake dancing with their newborn in his arms.

Adding text to the footage, Giannina wrote, “When you see your best friend become a father to your baby”.

In the caption of the post, she said, “happy birthday to my lova, baby daddy and our sons twin. I knew I would love our son unequivocally but I had no idea I would fall so much deeper in love with you at the same time”.

“watching you and building this life with you is everything I dreamed of. together forever and I’m still waiting on that promise to redo our Bali tats, 35 looks good on you old man soak it in”.

Blake commented on the touching message to say, “Hahaha awwww I dont even remember you filming this lol, thanks babe love ya”.

The former reality star also shared an insight into Blake’s birthday by revealing they started their morning with a sun-soaked walk with their son Heath.

“Happy birthday to the loml… dad life looks good on you. Went on a little birthday morning stroll” , she said alongside pictures of the couple smiling with their son in a stroller.

Horstmann also took to Instagram to open up about his first birthday as a dad to his 687K followers.

Posting an adorable family photo of him and Giannina with their baby boy, Blake penned, “Birthday is hitting a little different this year. Thanks for all the bday wishes! Love Y’all”.