Our favourite pre-owned and vintage pieces on Depop right now

Depop is one of the greatest tools in your arsenal when it comes to buying and selling items of clothing.

The legendary buy-and-sell app is getting increasingly popular by the day, especially with the rise of sustainable fashion and ethical shopping.

Buying pre-owned and pre-loved styles will hopefully keep on rising in popularity, otherwise the planet may just burn to shreds at an even faster rate (not even joking!?).

Top picks from the explore page via https://t.co/bfKT2JBoMm pic.twitter.com/Wy0KNdrJL8 — Depop (@depop) August 6, 2019

Depop has many lovable traits. The search bar allows you to find gorgeous vintage pieces within Ireland for an incredibly affordable price, and you can also extend your search party worldwide if you're willing to pay for shipping costs.

A seller can also make a pretty penny from selling your old clothes that you NEVER wear anymore (we've sold about 34 dresses we haven't even seen since our Wezz days for a great profit).

The explore page when you first enter the app also has top picks based on your likes and preferences, and also the Depop app's own favourite shops they've got their eye on.

Without further fashion ado, here are our Depop top picks for today. Nab them before they're sold:

1. Vintage deadstock 1990s flare jeans

Size 6, Price: £30 (€32)

2. Vintage pink pastel mini-dress

Size 10, Price: £39 (€42.55)

3. Early 1990s vintage designer mesh dress by Betsey Johnson

Size XS, Price: £150 (€164)

4. Faux fur cow jacket

Size 8-10, Price: £50 (€54.60)

5. Baby blue plaid Nike Air Force 1

Size: Womens 8.5, Price: $100 (€90)

6. Vintage Jane Norman chainmail shoulder bag

Price: £20 (€21.80)

7. Vintage Karen Millen baby pink suit

UK size 8, Price: £45 (€49)

8. Vintage patchwork frayed denim jeans

Size UK 10, Price: £95 (€103.60)

9. Upcycled linen Topshop midi dress

Size: UK 12, Price: £27.50 (€30)

10. Hippy style Miss Sixty flare jeans

Size: UK 8-10, Price: £110 (€120)

11. Rare 1980s vintage Adidas originals sweatshirt in purple and turquoise

Size: M, Price: £75 (€81)

12. Vintage Richards bolt blouse with stunning button details

Size: 8-10, Price: £35 (€37.90)

Shop to your heart's content knowing that you aren't causing damage to the environment by adding to the textiles industry, it's a good feeling.

Feature image: Instagram/@depop