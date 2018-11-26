‘Our adventure’: Joe Wicks is engaged to GF Rosie Jones

A big congrats are in order for Joe Wicks and his gf Rosie Jones.

The Body Coach took to Insta to announce the exciting news that he proposed to the 27-year-old – and she said yes.

Posting a gorge snap of the couple and their baby daughter Indie, Joe penned a beautiful tribute to his family.

He wrote, ''My little family. Our 3rd wheel comes everywhere with us and we love our adventures together. My mum and dad never got married when I was growing up and spent my whole life separating and getting back together and I always thought I didn't believe in marriage."

He continued, "But I now know what it means to want to stick together and to love someone enough to want to marry them. I asked Rosie to marry me and luckily she said yes. It’s my goal in life to be committed and loyal to Rosie and Indie and always be there for them."

The 32-year-old fitness guru might not have believed in marriage in the past but it seems that Rosie has changed his mind.

His fans were quick to give the pair their well wishes, with one writing, ''Wonderful news!! I love hearing good news like this. You make a beautiful looking family.''

Famous friends also left sweet comments, like Giovanna Fletcher, who wrote: "Aaaaaaaaaah!!!! Congratulations to you both!"

Joe and Rosie, who have been together for two years, welcomed their first child Indie in July and she has been a regular feature on their social media since then.

Joe has also opened up about his first Christmas as a dad.

He said, ''My plan is to spend my first Christmas with my little daughter Indie and give her a nice day and let her experience it. And also Oscar and Milo, my nephews. Just get all the family together, have a nice meal and just cook a nice big Christmas dinner.''

We wish this stunning couple all the best for their impending nuptials and first festive season with their little one.