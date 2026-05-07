ALDI’s Irish Wagyu Range Is Back and the Prices Are Brilliant

There’s a version of dinner that exists purely in your imagination: the one where everything comes together beautifully, there’s a good bottle of something open on the counter and nobody is asking you where their charger is. Well, ALDI might just have brought that dinner one step closer to reality.

The Specially Selected Irish Wagyu range is back in ALDI stores nationwide this week, and if you haven’t tried Wagyu beef before, this is one of the better excuses to do so. We’re talking buttery, deeply marbled beef that used to be the exclusive territory of very expensive restaurant menus. Now it’s sitting in the chiller aisle alongside your usual weekly shop — and the prices will surprise you.

What’s in the range?

The steaks are the headline act. The Specially Selected Irish Wagyu Rib Eye Steak (227g, €11.99) is the one getting all the awards attention, and deservedly so — it’s picked up 1 Star at the Great Taste Awards 2025, 3 Stars at ITQI 2025, Bronze at the World Steak Challenge 2025 and Gold at Blas na hÉireann 2025. The Wagyu Fillet Steak (170g, €11.99) is tender and delicate, also a World Steak Challenge 2025 Silver winner. If you want bold, satisfying flavour, the Wagyu Striploin (227g, €10.99) is a 2-Star ITQI 2025 winner, while the Wagyu Sirloin (227g, €8.99) brings Great Taste 2025, ITQI 2025 and Blas na hÉireann 2024 gold all to the table.

Not every night calls for a full steak, of course. The Specially Selected Irish Wagyu Burgers (340g, €4.49) are made with 100% Irish beef and are exactly what weekend grilling was invented for. And the Wagyu Meatballs (300g, €2.99, reduced from €4.49) are a brilliant midweek shortcut when you want something a bit special without any fuss.

All of it is 100% Irish, Bord Bia Quality Assured, and produced in partnership with ABP Food Group through their Integrated Wagyu Programme — which means full traceability from farm to fork and consistent quality every time.

Wagyu Burgers — a premium Irish beef option for the grill.

What to drink with it

Wine expert Tom Doorley suggests pairing Wagyu with bold, structured reds that can hold their own against all that rich, buttery flavour. ALDI has two good options to go with the range: the Saint-Émilion Grand Cru (75cl, €14.99, ABV 13.5%) for something smooth and elegant, or the Animus Douro Reserva 2022 (75cl, €9.99, ABV 13%) for bold, deep flavour at a very reasonable price — it holds an IWSC score of 93 points, which is seriously impressive for under a tenner.

Animus Reserva 2022 is a Douro red with an IWSC score of 93.

Worth knowing before you go

The range is available in stores nationwide now but only for a limited time, so it’s one of those things that rewards a bit of forward planning rather than hoping it’ll still be there next week. ALDI stores are open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm (selected stores 8am to 9pm) and Sunday and Bank Holidays from 9am to 9pm. You can check your nearest store at aldi.ie.

A Wagyu steak, a decent glass of red and an evening where dinner actually feels like a treat rather than a task? That’s the kind of win we’re fully here for.