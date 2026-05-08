The Lost Packages Pop-Up Coming to Dublin City Centre Tomorrow

You know that sinking feeling when you order something online, wait an eternity for it to arrive and it never does? Turns out, those missing parcels don’t just vanish into thin air. Millions of them end up sitting in warehouses, unloved and unclaimed, because the delivery information was wrong or something went sideways in the logistics chain. French company King Colis spotted an opportunity in that mountain of mystery, and they’ve been turning it into a genuinely brilliant shopping experience ever since. Now they’re bringing it to Dublin city centre for the very first time.

Starting tomorrow, Saturday 9th May, a King Colis lost packages pop-up store will open its doors in Jervis Street Shopping Centre. The pop-up runs until Sunday 17th May and promises an enormous selection of mystery parcels to rummage through. Think of it as a lucky dip, except the prize could be a kitchen appliance, a beauty haul, a new gadget or something else entirely. You genuinely won’t know until you’ve paid for it and torn it open.

How does it actually work?

This is where it gets fun. Shoppers get ten minutes to pick out a mystery package (or a few, if you’re feeling lucky), but the price isn’t fixed. Instead, you weigh the parcel to determine what you pay. Only once you’ve handed over your money can you find out what’s actually inside. It’s part treasure hunt, part game show, and apparently it creates the kind of excitement that’s had people queuing around the block at previous Irish pop-ups in Tallaght, Cork and Limerick.

The parcels can contain pretty much anything — household appliances, clothes, cosmetics, tech, and plenty more besides. King Colis sources these packages from logistics companies who would otherwise have to destroy them, which means every purchase also does a small bit of good for the planet. It’s a circular economy concept, but one that happens to be genuinely enjoyable rather than worthy and dull.

CEO and co-founder Killian Denis is encouraging people to get in early: “We are delighted to bring the lost packages sale back to Dublin and are very excited to open our first pop-up in the city centre. Make sure you arrive early if you want to avoid the queues as there have been huge turnout in our previous locations in Tallaght, Cork and Limerick. I wish everyone the best of luck in finding something valuable, but either way it is always a lot of fun and a great laugh for people who attend.”

Worth a trip with the kids?

If you’re looking for something a little different to do at the weekend, this could actually be a brilliant one. Children under 16 need to be accompanied by an adult, so it’s not a drop-and-dash situation, but the whole unwrapping-a-mystery-parcel element is the kind of thing kids absolutely love. Treat it like a day out, grab a coffee while you wait in line and let them pick a parcel themselves. Worst case, you end up with something random you’ll donate. Best case, you unearth something genuinely great for a fraction of what it would cost new.

Admission is free for everyone. If you’d rather skip the queue entirely, fast passes are available for €15 on www.king-colis.com.

Everything you need to know

Where: Jervis Street Shopping Centre, 125 Abbey Street Upper, Dublin 1 — ground floor, next to JD Sports

When: Saturday 9th May to Sunday 17th May 2026

Saturday 9th May: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday 10th May: 11:00am – 6:30pm

Monday 11th, Tuesday 12th, Wednesday 13th May: 9:00am – 6:30pm

Thursday 14th May: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Friday 15th May: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday 16th May: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday 17th May: 11:00am – 6:30pm

Admission: Free. Fast passes available for €15 to skip the queue. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.