Thérapie Clinic is opening in Greystones this May

Wicklow, your glow-up era has officially been scheduled. Thérapie Clinic, Europe’s number one medical aesthetic clinic group, is set to open its first-ever Wicklow location in Greystones on 20th May 2026 — and it is a big deal for anyone who has been making the trek up to Dublin for their treatments.

The new clinic, which the Irish family-owned business has invested half a million euro into, will be located at Meridian Point on Church Road in Greystones. It’ll be the 35th Thérapie location nationwide, which tells you everything you need to know about how fast appetite for aesthetic treatments has grown across Ireland.

What treatments will be on offer?

The full Thérapie experience is coming to north Wicklow. That means anti-wrinkle injectables including Botox, Polynucleotides (the celebrity-favourite treatment that’s been everywhere lately) and HArmoneyCA, alongside laser hair removal for both women and men. The clinic will also carry Thérapie’s Skin+ packages and their Skin Theory product range for anyone who wants to take their results home with them.

A sleek treatment room inside Thérapie Clinic.

No expense has been spared on the fit-out, and going by Thérapie’s other locations, the standard of care is going to be exactly what you’d expect from a clinic with over 200 doctors and medical experts on its books and more than ten million treatments delivered across its 85 clinics in Ireland, the UK and the US.

The subscription thing is worth knowing about

If you haven’t heard about Thérapie’s anti-wrinkle injection subscription yet, here’s your briefing. It’s Ireland’s first subscription service for injectables, launched in response to a year of significant growth in demand. For €49 per month (plus a one-off €99 sign-up fee) you get three areas of anti-wrinkle treatment administered three times a year — a 20% overall saving compared to paying per session. For anyone who was already getting regular treatments, the maths makes sense.

It also fits neatly into Thérapie’s wider mission of making doctor-led aesthetic treatments more affordable at a time when concerns about unregulated Botox providers in Ireland have been getting louder. These are medically supervised treatments, and that distinction matters.

What the CEO had to say

Phillip McGlade, CEO of Thérapie Clinic, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our first clinic in Wicklow and to become part of the Greystones community. We’ve seen a steady demand for our treatments across Ireland, so it felt like the right time to expand into this area and ensure our services are more locally accessible. This new clinic allows us to support our existing clients based in Wicklow, while also welcoming new customers through the doors.”

Greystones is a smart choice for the 35th location. It’s a coastal town that pulls in a wide catchment from across north Wicklow, and there’s clearly been demand there for a while. For anyone who’s been curious about injectables, laser hair removal or a more science-led approach to skincare, having a fully equipped clinic on your doorstep from 20th May removes a fairly obvious barrier.

For more information and to book, visit therapieclinic.com.