No longer the Internet’s boyfriend: Noah Centineo is off the market

Following his role in To All The Boys I Loved Before, Noah Centineo was crowned the Internet’s new boyfriend (sorry, Tom Holland) but it looks like our beau is off the market.

The actor is reportedly dating Alexis Ren and we may be a little bit heartbroken.

Just a little.

Well, a lot.

According to Us Weekly, the couple have been together for months.

A witness told the publication that Noah was spotted collecting his beau from the airport in L.A. Alexis is an influencer, with a whopping 13 million followers on Instagram. The social media star also appeared on Dancing With The Stars.

“He picked her up as she was on my flight. He was waiting for her at baggage claim. He kissed her on the head, [and] they were holding hands and hugging,” they revealed.

Another source spotted the couple leaving a restaurant in L.A. together; “He wrapped his arm around [Ren] and kissed the side of her forehead and kept her in a tight side-hug as they walked to the valet,"

Noah returns to the screen as Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You. The teen, rom-com is set for release on February 12, 2020.

Noah’s real love life may be flourishing but it looks like his character, Peter’s relationship will be tested when John Ambrose McClaren makes an unexpected appearance.

Click here for more information about To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You.