Here’s when To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You lands on Netflix

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is easily one of our favourite Netflix movies. We were absolutely overjoyed when news of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean’s return was announced last year.

That’s right, if you’ve been living under a rock- there is a sequel on the way. And you don’t have long to wait.

The sequel, which is called To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will air on Netflix on February 12, 2020; just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The cast for the sequel is better than ever with both Noah Centino and Lana Condor returning as high school sweethearts, Lara and Peter. Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart are also back to play Lara’s sisters.

Jordan Fisher will play John Ambrose McClaren in the sequel and it looks like he is about to make things complicated between Lara and Peter.

Holland Taylor, Ross Butler, Sarayu Rao will also star in the sequel.

The plot of the teen movie has yet to be revealed but it looks like Lara and Peter’s relationship is about to be put to the test when John Ambrose McClaren makes an unexpected appearance.

Jenny Han, of the original book series, said the second movie will focus on fan favourite John Ambrose McClaren.

She said, ‘There's so many things in the second book that I would love to see in a sequel. The whole reason why I wrote a second book was for the character of John Ambrose McClaren, who is a fan favorite, and he's a favorite of mine too.

‘I would love to see that explored, and also there's a character called Stormy that I love to write. I would love to see that.’

We are counting down the days to February 12. We’re too excited for To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You.