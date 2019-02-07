Netflix have released a HAUNTING ‘You’ clip of a deathly silent Joe

I think most of us agree that Joe Goldberg's character in Netflix' surprise hit stalker series You is one of the creepiest protagonists EVER.

The wildly popular psycho-thriller show follows Goldberg, a bookstore manager, as he obsesses over Guinevere Beck, a poetry major.

Things grow increasingly insane as he becomes further embroiled with his love for her, and Penn Badgley's acting skills plus the script giving us Joe's inner monologue allows some of his actions to be veiled as justified.

Viewers become so enraptured by what's going on inside Joe's stalker-brain that it's too easy to forget his actions, and get wrapped up in his thoughts instead.

Penn Badgley even had to tweet to the show's fans about the dangers of falling for a man like Joe, who is inherently psychopathic and abusive, yet women are sucked into his mind.

Netflix uploaded a two-minute clip to their official YouTube channel on Tuesday to highlight just how creepy he is without his internal monologue narration and the result is CHILLING AF.

The clips shows an awkward scene between Beck and Joe in bed together, as well as a scene of the couple reading books, in total silence. If Joe was so consumed with his relationship, why was he so damn silent all the time?

The video also shows a minor interaction with Peach Salinger, Becks BFF and the only one who sees Joe for exactly what he is.

You season two will see Joe find a new love interest, Love Quinn (weird name…). The next series is set to premiere on Netflix sometime this autumn, so take some time to get sufficiently repulsed by Silent Joe before then.