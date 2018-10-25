Chipped: This nail subscription will make the BEST Christmas pressie

Here at SHEmazing, it's fair to say we take the term 'nails on point' very seriously.

So when we stumble upon a nail place that has that something special about it, we tend to rave and rant about how AMAZING the experience was – and we’ve found another.

We’ve uncovered a gem hiding in the heart of Dublin city and it’s the best-kept secret on the capital's cobbles – and it’s certainly one for the Christmas list.

CHIPPED Nail Bar in the Powerscourt TownHouse transforms your nails at an absolute steal, in a decked out studio, surrounded by the nicest staff.

One look at their Instagram shows the level of talent and creativity the nail artists have at CHIPPED.

From Shellac, gel and stunning nail art, they do it all – and we can't cope at how good it is.

And for all you busy huns, the salon is open 10 pm on Friday and Saturays, so you no longer have to try and fit an inconvenient appointment around your schedule – and you can actually relax during your appointment.

It doesn't surprise us that the beaut Laura Whitmore, superstar Demi Lovato, icon Samantha Mumba, blogger Dee Alfaro and model Alannah Beirne have all frequented the salon.

If that wasn't enough, you can also book a private party at the salon – so you can kick off your girls' night in style.

Sip that bubbly and treat your nails to a make-over as you catch up with all the gals.

The salon is also a fabulous location for a Hen Party, because who doesn't love getting their nails done? – You'll be the number one maid of honour.

Their flexibility means you can make the activity an after lunch hangout, pre-drinks blowout or book it exclusively for your group as an after-dinner pamper session before going on the tear – it's completely up to you.

As well as keeping your nails looking lit, the girls at Chipped also pay special attention to brows and lashes.

Russian eyelash extension experts and experienced brow artists are on hand to pamper you with relaxing treatments to make that eye area pop (best of all, their Russian lashes are 50% off this month).

They've channelled our inner boss b*tch and understand our needs perfectly by creating four subscription services.

Each subscription gives a different level of nail maintenance to suit all tastes.

Tailored to all different price ranges, you can have your beautiful nails and not break the bank.

They also take walk-in appointments for gals on the go, so you're never caught out with nails not looking their best.

If you or one of your besties are obsessed with everything nails, then you NEED to gift them the unbelievable nail subscription or a gift card this festive season.

