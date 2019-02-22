The MyTaxi app formerly known as Hailo is changing it’s name this year

One of Ireland's biggest taxi app, MyTaxi, is set to rebrand it's name to FREE NOW later this year.

The company, formerly known as Hailo, emailed it's customers today and informed them about the name change. The app changed it's name to MyTaxi back in 2017, spending €5 million on the large ad campaign.

In a statement sent to consumers, MyTaxi wrote;

“The most important thing to remember is that there will be no change to the mytaxi service and app. We’ll still have the same app, the same local team and the same 5-star drivers – just with a new name later this year.”

The change is apparently due to a merger between Daimler, it's majority shareholder, and BMW.

SHARE NOW, REACH NOW, PARK NOW and CHARGE NOW are also a part of the “new brand family”, however these groups don't operate in Ireland as of yet.

"At MyTaxi, we're always working hard to give people the freedom to move around cities as easily as possible," they said in their latest statement, according to Newstalk.

"As we continue to grow across Europe, it's important that we are consistent, recognisable and offer the best experience possible to all our passengers, no matter where you hail from".

There will be no change to the MyTaxi service and app, which carried over 16 million passengers across Ireland last year. MyTaxi is available in nine countries and more than 100 European cities.

The FAQs section is available for MyTaxi users to help answer its customers queries.

